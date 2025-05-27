– During a recent interview with Johnjay & Rich: After Words, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed the Hayabusa-inspired ring attire that he wore at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last year. Ospreay noted that he sought the blessing of Hayabusa’s daughter to wear the mask and also donated money he made from selling the mask to Hayabusa’s family. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ospreay on his Hayabusa-inspired attire: “It was 2022, I really wanted to don the mask. I wanted to wear the mask because it hadn’t been donned on a wrestler in Japan for years. It was almost like, ‘We don’t want to talk about it because it brings up a bad memory.’ I sourced out where his daughter was and I found her on Instagram. I said, ‘I wrestle for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, your dad inspired me. Could I take you out to dinner?’ I took her out for lunch in Japan and I asked for her blessing to wear the mask at one of these big stages. She was honored. She was like, ‘No one talks about my dad anymore.’ Not only that, she was like, ‘Thank you so much.'”

On how he got the mask for Forbidden Door: “It got around, and the guy who originally made his mask contacted me and was like, ‘Can I please make you one Hayabusa mask to wear?’ Goosebumps. He is one of the icons when it comes to high-flying wrestling. His name is the flying assassin, there is a connection because I was the Aerial Assassin, a connection came through that. Obviously, it came from Assassin’s Creed, but Hayabusa was the Flying Assassin and I wanted to combine that and pay homage. That’s why I went to the daughter first. A lot of wrestlers now will be like, ‘Today, I’m cosplaying as this wrestler,’ and I feel there might be some dark untold truths where when you pay homage to that, it brings up bad memories. I wanted to ensure it was okay to do that. I sold the mask and all the money I made, I sent over to the family.”

Will Ospreay was in action last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. He competed in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Hangman Page. Page won the bout, securing an AEW World Title shot at AEW All In Texas scheduled for July.