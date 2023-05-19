Will Ospreay Doesn’t Know About Being Booked For AEW All In, Would Love To Be On It

Will Ospreay says he hasn’t heard about his being booked for AEW All In in Wembley Stadium, but he’d love to be on the show. Ospreay spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and highlights about All In are below:

On potentially being booked for All In: “Oh, mate. Don’t ask me, I stay in Essex. Go to South End, bruv. There’s a little adventure island down there, lovely pier. I’d stay away from London. I say all the time, I f**king hate London. I can’t be bothered with it. Nah, f**k it off. Go Essex.”

On reports that he was booked for the show: “I would love to know who said this. Because I didn’t even f**king know. So this is all f**king news to me.”

On England being a hotbed for Europe in terms of wrestling: “It’s f**king insane, isn’t it? But I feel like our country, we’re like the hotbed for Europe, personally. Because we get so many flights from even really shitty airlines like Stansted, Ryanair. We can go to every bit of Europe and you can come to England for like thirty quid. For Europeans, it’s an easy place to get to. I feel like England’s been starving for a real good pay-per-view quality. In reality we should have gotten a WrestleMania. We should have. Do you know what I mean? We should have. But it’s nice that they’re gonna give us a Money in the Bank. I think that’s cute.”

On AEW hosting All In in London: “It’s just mad that AEW’s gone, ‘f**k it, we’ll do a stadium.’ Even I was like, ‘That’s a big f**king ask.’ But my God, if the rumors are true, 66,000 have been sold. That’s insane. But I’m not surprised either because we’ve been starving for a good quality wrestling spectacular over here. If the rumors are true, and I’m apparently a part of it, I can’t tell you how grateful I am. I really do mean it. I wrestled at Wembley Arena in Impact. f**king Mark Andrews got knocked out. So I had to look after his ass. But it’s a f**king stadium, do you know what I mean? It’s f**king crazy.”

On Money in the Bank taking place in the UK: “I hope so. Once again there clearly is the fan base here. They even done it with the NXT: UK. Now I don’t know if there’s a difference. Obviously I think fans kind of want to see John Cena and Randy Orton and all those guys. But there’s enough of a fan base and a market here to make an off brand. I think that’s the good bit about it. Both companies are going balls to the wall. They’re giving us Money in the Bank. I love Money in the Bank. CM Punk and Cena is one of my favorite f**king matches ever.”

On All In being a stadium show: “So it’s so sick that they’re doing that. I love the concept of the All In. I got a message from Cody ages ago, he said like, ‘Why didn’t you do All In?’ I was like, ‘Because you didn’t f**king ask me.’ He’s like, ‘I thought I did.’ I’m like, ‘No, you cunt. You didn’t ask me.’ ‘I’m so sorry.’ It says everything. All In is like gambling. It’s about just going for it. 31 years ago we had British Bulldog and Bret Hart in Wembley and no one would ever think we would bring wrestling back there. Tony Khan’s a madman going for it.”