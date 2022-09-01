Will Ospreay Says He’s Done With AEW For Now, Thanks Tony Khan

Will Ospreay’s time in AEW is done for now, as the United Empire member revealed on Twitter this morning. The NJPW star, who along with his United Empire brethren Aussie Open lost a main event match to The Elite on last night’s Dynamite, posted to Twitter on Thursday morning to confirm that he is finished with AEW for the time being.

Ospreay wrote:

“For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”

Ospreay competed in six matches in AEW from June up until last night, including a match with Orange Cassidy at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.