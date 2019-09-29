Will Ospreay Has the Utmost Respect for Hiroshi Tanahashi, Wants to Become a Double Champion in NJPW

– As previously reported, NJPW recently interviewed current IWGP junior heavyweight champion Will Ospreay. Below are some additional highlights.

Ospreay on the wrestler he most respects: “Respect? [Hiroshi] Tanahashi. For everything that he’s done for New Japan. The slogan on my shirt, ‘attack for the next generation’ came from him. He did so much and put his body through so much to get New Japan out of the dark ages and into the golden era that we’re calling it now. I love his wrestling philosophy and I respect him a huge deal. If I can be like any wrestler, I want to be like him.”

Ospreay on not believing he’s surpassed Tanahashi after defeating him during the G1: “No, not yet. He’s still here and fighting, so I don’t think I’m in any way better than him. I want to learn from Tanahashi. His mind and his energy for NJPW is infectious. I absolutely think I can pick up when he puts his sword down. I want to take his legacy and keep running with it, but that isn’t yet.”

Ospreay on wanting to become a double junior and heavyweight champion in NJPW: “I would love to be a double champion. Nobody’s ever done that before, and that would be so cool. But I do know that this year has been hard on my body. I’ve done New Japan Cup, Best of the Super Juniors, G1 Climax, Super J-Cup. Most likely Super Junior Tag League as well. It’s been awesome, but it’s so demanding that I think I need to arrive at a decision to stay junior heavyweight or move to heavyweight. It would be great to be a double champion and do both, but I think it’s more important to elevate the junior heavyweights. It’s always the junior heavyweight matches that are playing second to a heavyweight main event. I know for me to be considered a main event guy I need to be looking at the heavyweights, but while I am a junior heavyweight, I will always be putting on the very best matches, and proving that the juniors are the best wrestlers in the world.”

Ospreay on the difference between British and Japanese fans: “They’re 100% different. English fans are more vocal, to the point where they miss the little things in a match. They like to chant a lot, they make it so loud that the energy is fantastic, but they don’t pay attention to the wrestling as much. They’re having so much fun chanting, the wrestling is secondary. In Japan, fans watch the wrestling and cheer at the right time, chant at the right time. They’re focused on everything in the ring, whereas in the UK it’s about making a lot of noise and maybe enjoying a bit of wrestling.”