Will Ospreay Thinks He Would Have an Easy Time Beating Bryan Danielson

Speaking recently with Tokyo Sports, Will Ospreay shared his thoughts about the comparative performances at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 and took a shot at Bryan Danielson in the process (via Fightful). According to Ospreay, not only was his fight at the event the better one, he would be able to handle Danielson in the ring without too much trouble. You can find a highlight from Ospreay on the subject below.

On his own standing when compared to Danielson: “Which match at that event was the most exciting? Wasn’t it Ospreay vs. Kenny? Bryan beat Okada with a broken arm, and I think he was very tough. I think he’s very tough, but on the other hand, he’s injury prone. If I fight him, I’m confident I can beat him easily.”