Will Ospreay, Eddie Kingston Appear In AEW Dynamite Post-Main Event Brawl

Will Ospreay and Eddie Kingston both made their AEW returns on Dynamite in a show-closing brawl after the main event. Wednesday night’s episode saw Hangman Page and the Young Bucks defeat the Blackpool Combat Club. After the match, the BCC attacked but Kingston came in for the save and attacked his ROH rival Claudio Castagnoli.

Konosuke Takeshita then came in to help the Blackpool Combat Club before Kenny Omega came down to even the odds. Omega took out Takeshita after the ring cleared, but Ospreay hit the ring and superkicked Omega and then hit a couple of Hidden Blades.

Omega and Ospreay will do battle for the IWGP United States Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.