Will Ospreay Announces Entry Into Men’s Owen Hart Cup On AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay is the first entrant into the 2025 men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, announcing his entry on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Ospreay appeared on Wednesday’s show and announced that he was going to enter the 2025 iteration of the tournament so he could win the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.

Specific details on the tournament have yet to be revealed. The finals of the tournament have taken place in July the last two years, with last year’s winners (Bryan Danielson and Mariah May) getting world title shots at All In.