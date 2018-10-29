Will Ospreay Expanding His Frontline Wrestling Promotion

In a series of posts on Twitter, Will Ospreay announced that he is expanding his Frontline Wrestling promotion in England. He will be taking over RCWA, with that promotion’s last show happening on December 8. It will then be rebranded as Frontline: NEXGEN, and will be used to help younger talent get more exposure, as well as give them bigger opportunities.

So one of the things I’ve decided to do during my time off was to negotiate with my former promotion of “RCWA” based in Rainham, Essex and take over the running of that promotion and rebrand it under the Frontline brand. pic.twitter.com/TPyScDRwk8

Keep up to date with future shows in Rainham & other shows shall be popping up around the U.K.

But we are dead excited to show Rainham, our style of professional wrestling

RCWA’s last show will be held on 8th December.

— ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) October 29, 2018