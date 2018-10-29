Quantcast

 

Will Ospreay Expanding His Frontline Wrestling Promotion

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a series of posts on Twitter, Will Ospreay announced that he is expanding his Frontline Wrestling promotion in England. He will be taking over RCWA, with that promotion’s last show happening on December 8. It will then be rebranded as Frontline: NEXGEN, and will be used to help younger talent get more exposure, as well as give them bigger opportunities.

