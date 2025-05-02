Will Ospreay Reflects On His Experiences With Imposter Syndrome

Will Ospreay has had his own struggles with imposter syndrome, something he opened up about in a new interview. The AEW star appeared on Q101 and during the conversation he talked about his experience with the syndrome. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On lacking confidence in 2015: “I was a 22-year-old boy who was working at a mastic firm. If you don’t know what mastic is, it’s the rubber seals by your bathrooms and your windows. I would do that Monday to Friday, and then from Friday to Sunday, I’d be a professional wrestler. I didn’t have enough money to even afford a gym membership. I struggled so hard with imposter syndrome because a lot of the times, I would be the chosen guy to wrestle a lot of these imports [in RevPro]. I wrestled Matt Sydal and AJ Styles, and I struggled understanding who I was.”

On competing in the battle of the Best of the Super Juniors the next year: “And as soon as that match was done, I had the New Japan guys and the office all come up to me and said ‘We’re going to bring you in for the Super Juniors.’ I always wanted to do the Super Juniors. It was like a mad crazy thing.”