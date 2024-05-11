Will Ospreay Explains What Makes AEW So Special

– During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed what’s special about AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on why AEW is special: “I think that’s why AEW’s special because it doesn’t have one common interest except for professional wrestling. Wrestling where the best wrestle. That’s the whole signal.”

On Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre jr. in AEW: “Prime example: Bryan Danielson versus Zack Sabre Jr. was a completely different match, right? But that was still phenomenal, still incredible. Okada and PAC? Like, set the bar, like, God that was a hard thing to knock off, you know what I mean?”

On how wrestling just needs two people telling a story: “Like, it doesn’t need a gazillion run-ins, it doesn’t need all that. It can just sometimes be two people, four guys, just on the best professional wrestling shows and telling the story.”

Will Ospreay will be in action at tonight’s AEW Collision in Vancouver, British Columbia. He’s set to face Lee Moriarty in a singles match. Two weeks from now, he will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The card is set for Sunday, May 26. It will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.