wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Comments On Fan Reaction to His Match With Ricochet on AEW Dynamite
October 4, 2024 | Posted by
Will Ospreay battled Ricochet on this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, although it did not have a decisive winner. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay commented on the fan reaction, which appeared to be split down the middle on social media.
He wrote: “Man 8 years on and it still sparks emotion out of you guys. I appreciate the love & hate. It’s all criticism to take on board to help grow us as performers. But I think more is to come.”
Man 8 years on and it still sparks emotion out of you guys.
I appreciate the love & hate. It’s all criticism to take on board to help grow us as performers.
But I think more is to come.@AEW | #AEW5YearAnniversary
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) October 4, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Recalls Confronting Vince McMahon, Scrapped Plans for a Faction With Bray Wyatt
- CM Punk Recalls What Happened Right Before His WWE Return, Sharing a Moment with Stephanie McMahon
- David Shoemaker Says Linda McMahon Wasn’t ‘Forthcoming’ in Mr. McMahon Interview
- Even More On AEW-WBD Media Deal, Details On AEW Rampage’s Fate