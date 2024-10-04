Will Ospreay Comments On Fan Reaction to His Match With Ricochet on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay battled Ricochet on this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, although it did not have a decisive winner. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay commented on the fan reaction, which appeared to be split down the middle on social media.

He wrote: “Man 8 years on and it still sparks emotion out of you guys. I appreciate the love & hate. It’s all criticism to take on board to help grow us as performers. But I think more is to come.”