Will Ospreay Featured in B/R Sports Advertisement for Max

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– With AEW making the move to Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max starting tomorrow for AEW Dynamite, Max is now advertising AEW star Will Ospreay, showcasing the former International Champion alongside other athletes and sports stars who will be appearing on Max. Ospreay reacted to the advertisement on social media, writing, “Oi this is pretty flipping cool @HBO | @AEW”

The “This Week B/R Sports on Max” graphic features Ospreay, Lamar Jackson, Connor Bedard, and Steph Curry. Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST, and it will be simulcast on Max.

