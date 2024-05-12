– During a recent appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed feeling sick during some of his recent matches, possibly either due to anxiety or the travel schedule. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Will Ospreay on feeling sick from possible exhaustion or anxiety: “I’ve been feeling sick and I don’t know whether it’s like anxiety or maybe it’s just the exhaustion from traveling back and forth so much, man. But that’s a real thing, every single week I get on a flight from London, Heathrow [Airport] and I go to whatever state that I’m required to go to in America. But, like, I’ve been feeling sick, man, like in all of my matches, like even the one against Cesaro, at one point I generally thought I was going to throw up in the ring.”

On feeling like he belonged for the first time when he faced Bryan Danielson: “I was so worried, I kept saying to myself, ‘Man, like, don’t be sick, like don’t, like got to be in control of all of this.’ The moment that bell rung, it was just … there was nothing, man. There was nothing like blocking me, there was nothing making me feel like I don’t belong here. Like even when I [had] done the Kenny match and the Jericho match, I still feel like I was punching up. For the first time, like, I generally felt like I was meant to be a part of this.”

In two weeks, Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The card is set for Sunday, May 26. It will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Ospreay and Strong will have a face-to-face meeting this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite in Everett, Washington at the Angel of the Winds Arena. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.