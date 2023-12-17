wrestling / News

Will Ospreay’s Final RevPro Show Set For February

December 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay Impact Turning Point 2023 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Will Ospreay will compete in his final match for RevPro in February, as he announced this weekend. The AEW-bound star appeared at RevPro Uprising 2023 and defeated Gabe Kidd. After the match he announced that his final show for the company will be on February 18th and challeged Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku for the show.

Ospreay is being allowed to finish his outside commitments in the lead up his going full-time with AEW at Revolution in March.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RevPro, Will Ospreay, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading