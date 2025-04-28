wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Fires Back At Gabe Kidd’s Latest Shot
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
Will Ospreay and Gabe Kidd have history that goes back years. Their rivalry is continuing on social media as they’ve traded jabs.
Ospreay took to social media to directly address and correct a recent post made by Gabe Kidd. In a typically sharp and humorous manner, Ospreay didn’t just disagree with Kidd’s statement but also took a jab at his appearance.
You are bald and* shit https://t.co/lScPfegygW
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 28, 2025
