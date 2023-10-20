wrestling / News

The Only Thing Fixed about Will Ospreay’s Future Is That He Will Remain the Best in the World

October 20, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW All In London - Will Ospreay Image Credit: AEW, B/R Live

Speaking recently with Battleground Podcast, Will Ospreay shared almost zero hints about his plans for next year (via Fightful). Ospreay’s contract with NJPW is scheduled to conclude in February, and the wrestler didn’t reveal if he was considering prospects elsewhere yet. He did, however, maintain that he won’t be ceding his self-proclaimed title as the world’s premier professional wrestler no matter where he lands. You can find a highlight from Ospreay and watch the complete video below.

On his plans for next year after his NJPW contract ends: “The way that next year is looking, I have no idea which direction I’m going to be in wrestling, but one thing is going to remain; no matter where I am, I am the best wrestler in the world.”

