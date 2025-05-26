wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Gives Hangman Page His Blessing Following Double or Nothing Loss
May 26, 2025
As previously reported, Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay last night at AEW Double or Nothing to win the Men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. That means that Page will challenge Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay gave Hangman his blessing.
He wrote: “Get the belt back cowboy.”
Get the belt back cowboy. pic.twitter.com/KIEc3JUSvm
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 26, 2025
