Will Ospreay Gives Hangman Page His Blessing Following Double or Nothing Loss

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay last night at AEW Double or Nothing to win the Men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. That means that Page will challenge Jon Moxley at All In: Texas. In a post on Twitter, Ospreay gave Hangman his blessing.

He wrote: “Get the belt back cowboy.”

