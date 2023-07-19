Will Ospreay Says He’s Going to ‘Change’ IWGP US Title, Wants To Take US Flag Off Of It

Will Ospreay wants to make a big change to the IWGP UNited States Championship and take the American flag off of it. Ospreay spoke following night three of the G1 Climax 33, where he beat YOSHI-HASHI to go 1-1, and talked about how since everyone in the company seems to be doing what they want, he plans to elevate the US Championship as well as try and take off the American flag on it. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On everyone doing what they want in the company: “Everyone just seems to be doing what they want in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I’ll just use Tsuji as an example. That f**ker was over in the UK for his excursion. He did a little bit of stuff in Mexico. Who gives a f**k about CMLL? I don’t. He came over to the UK, and I’m not afraid to say it, Tsuji was dog s**t while he was over in the UK. He wasn’t good. He’s lazy. So why’s New Japan rewarding Tsuji the moment he comes back from his excursion [with a] IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match? Why? You do a s**t job over in the UK, you come back, and then you get a championship?

“Now I’ll give you credit. Tsuji, you’re amazing now. Something just clicked in your brain. You’ve got that star presence about you. You’re incredible. But why’d you get to cut in line? I’m telling you, I refuse to address SANADA as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. You can be New Japan Champion, everyone can call you whatever you want. But to me, until you beat me, you are not champion. So now, I am going to do everything in my power to elevate this [IWGP United States] Championship. To do that, I must win the G1 Climax.”

On elevating the US Championship: “I will not lie to you guys. I’ve done a lot of rehabbing with this belt. This belt was worthless. To me, this is a failed project. This championship was designed to be over in the United States of America? Why is it in Japan? This championship should be everywhere in America, being defended on their soil. But now, I’m in charge of this belt, and I am gonna make this championship worthy. I’m gonna make this championship the most desired and wanted championship ever. Seeing as everybody’s doing what they want in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I’m gonna do what I want. I’m gonna try and chisel away at this [United States symbol] and get this flag off this f**king belt. I’m gonna do everything I can to get this f**king flag off this belt. In theory, this should be the Intercontinental Championship. I know I can’t get it back, but everyone seems to be doing what they want in this f**king company. Everyone seems to be doing what they want. I’m just gonna do what I want. I’m gonna change this belt.”