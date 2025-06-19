Will Ospreay Announces That His Grandfather Passed Away

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay announced that his grandfather passed away, which he found out after arriving in Mexico.

He wrote: “Personal note. I landed in Mexico this morning at 3am. Once landed I had a phone call from my mum telling me my grandad had passed that morning. Extremely close to my Grandad, he was a bloody hero to me. Your love & support eased my pain, thank you so much.”

411 would like to give our condolences to Ospreay and his family.