Will Ospreay Announces That His Grandfather Passed Away

June 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay announced that his grandfather passed away, which he found out after arriving in Mexico.

He wrote: “Personal note. I landed in Mexico this morning at 3am. Once landed I had a phone call from my mum telling me my grandad had passed that morning. Extremely close to my Grandad, he was a bloody hero to me. Your love & support eased my pain, thank you so much.

411 would like to give our condolences to Ospreay and his family.

