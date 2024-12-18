Will Ospreay Is Grateful For his Fans, Says He’s Open To Criticism

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay expressed his gratitude for the support of his fans asnd said that he waso open to any criticism.

He said: “Wanted to take this tweet to tell you all how extremely grateful I am being able to do the things that I do. I have a constant fear of letting you all down because I’ve done it so often. “We all fail at the people we are meant to be” has followed me since I got my first deal. 31 years old from the Essex, England. I cannot believe how lucky I am to be in this position where I wrestle on @TBSNetwork, @tntsports for @AEW. Whether you’re locked into our product or not I appreciate any feedback, criticism or support that can help me improve as a performer. In my feels today but you never know when you’ll take your last bump so I’d just like to say to you all. Thank you so much for being such a big part of my growth as a wrestler and as a man.”