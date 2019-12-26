wrestling / News

Various News: Will Ospreay Provides Guide to the Tokyo Dome, Every Sami Callihan Piledriver This Year, Highlights From NXT

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay NJPW

– NJPW has posted a video with Will Ospreay giving a complete guide to the Tokyo Dome ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 next weekend.

– Impact Wrestling has released a video showing every single piledriver that Sami Callihan has delivered in the year 2019.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find a full recap/review here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Sami Callihan, Will Ospreay, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading