Will Ospreay Confirms He’s Cleared To Wrestle, Comments On His Injury History

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay confirmed that he has been cleared to wrestle and also spoke about the injuries his in-ring style has caused. Ospreay was previously out of action due to a shoulder injury. It was announced yesterday that he was cleared. He is set to face Bobby Fish at 1PW on April 22 and Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence on May 21.

He said: “I got medically cleared two days ago. It’s a weird one. I’ve seen my physio now for about five weeks, and I got range of motion back in my arm. The strength is there, somewhat, but because I was able to complete four strength exercises, apparently, I’m medically cleared. It does feel a lot better, but I feel there is still a lot of weakness in my arm. The sensible answer is to take a little bit more time off, but over these last 48 hours, I’ve been reminiscing and thinking about my 11-year career. It’s been incredible, but the one thing that has been constant, especially the last few years, is that the injuries have stacked up a lot more, recently. It’s because I’m getting older, it’s because I’m getting heavier, but because of that, the move set that I started when I was 22 years old has kind of vanished and disappeared. It’s not out of choice, it’s because my body can’t do it anymore. I can’t perform a shooting star press safely anymore, so I’ve decided it’s best to cut it out. I’m not going to lie to you, I feel like my body and me, personally, I’m deteriorating in front of everyone’s eyes. It’s really upsetting and it’s because I chose to do this style. I understand the risks that come with this style, but it’s one that suits me down to a tee and I think everyone enjoys it. So having said that, I don’t know if this ride is going to be a long one, if everyone understands what I mean. But then, I didn’t think I’d reach this far in my career anyway. I’m just going to enjoy myself, and hope for the best. I’m going to have to change things up a lot, but I’m going to compete, I’m going to come back, and I’m going to do the best of my abilities to do this as much as I physically can. I don’t know how long this ride is going to be, I’ll be honest with you guys. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that’s all. Much love.”