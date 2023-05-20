Will Ospreay Has Nothing But Respect For Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hypes Their Match At NJPW Resurgence

In an interview with Fightful, Will Ospreay spoke about his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence tomorrow night. The two are part of a tournament to decide the #1 contender to the IWGP United State Championship, held by Kenny Omega. Here are highlights:

On his match with Tanahashi: “Once again, business as usual. There’s nothing but respect for the guy. This house that I live in is mainly because of the work he’d done with New Japan when they were about to file for bankruptcy. The company put all of their weight on his shoulders and he swam with it, carved a mountain with it. He’s done incredible things. So I do have the utmost respect for him. I remember when I faced him last. I’ve only wrestled him once, it was in the G1. I was able to score the win. I remember going head to head with him and I’ve always loved his saying his ‘attack for the next generation.’ I remember saying, I think the words were, ‘You can lay down your sword. I’ll take the load now.’ I think he took it as a little bit of, ‘Hey, you think I’m retiring, slow it down, I’m not.’ I can imagine in his eyes, maybe I’ve dropped the ball at times when I needed to carry the company and maybe he’s got some type of heat towards me. I don’t know. I don’t talk to him ever. I’m just letting him know the respect is there. But this is business. This is bigger than Tanahashi. This is about regaining pride.”

On respecting the Ace of New Japan: “It’s because in the G1, I already knew I was on the outside. I just wanted to beat him back then. I wanted to show I was still on his level. Surpassing him was amazing. This time it’s a lot bigger. I can imagine it’s bigger to him, but it’s a lot bigger to me because you’re talking about the Kenny match. To be honest, I got my ass handed to me, man. It’s embarrassing. I’m meant to be the guy representing the company. I’m not going to say what legend it was, but as I’m walking past down the hallway, he grabbed my arm and said, ‘Hey, make him remember what New Japan’s all about.’ It put a fire under my belly and I was like, ‘Yeah, motherfucker. Let’s go.’ Then to get twenty minutes in and then my body wasn’t working,” he added. “There was moments where I was coming back, but it wasn’t there. I knew half-way in that match that I had lost. I just didn’t want to go down, so I kept fighting. This for me is about regaining my pride, man. I felt awful after Wrestle Kingdom. I felt like I let down everybody, my boys in the United Empire, all the New Japan fans that allowed this guy who abandoned ship to come back and steal my property.”

On wanting to win the tournament: “As much as I respect Tanahashi, he’s got to be put to the side after Resurgence. After that you’ve got Lance Archer. He’s the biggest cunt I’ve ever seen in my entire life. The obvious course is there. It’s not going to be an easy day at the office by either standard, but it’s gotta be done. For my sake, for New Japan’s sake. It’s got to be done.”