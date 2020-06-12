Will Ospreay Has Put On 25 Pounds In Nine Months, Has New Physique Now

Will Ospreay has been posting to social media that he now weighs 227 pounds, which is up 25 pounds from just nine months ago. He’s also posted photos of his new, ripped physique. He noted that he will have to change his moveset as a result. He has been focused on heavy lifting and eating during his downtime.

He told a fan: “Dude I’m 227lbs now. I can’t say I won’t be doing flips anymore but I think calling myself the “Aerial Assassin” has passed.”

Dude I’m 227lbs now. I can’t say I won’t be doing flips anymore but I think calling myself the “Aerial Assassin” has passed. https://t.co/9GPOwulH1Y — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 7, 2020

I can, but where most of my moveset was aerial based I doubt I’ll be able to do a lot of it now. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 7, 2020