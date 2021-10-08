Will Ospreay Headed to MLW

Will Ospreay is coming to MLW, as revealed on tonight’s MLW Fightland. During the “MLW Embedded” segment on tonight’s Vice TV debut, Alicia Atout broke the news that Ospreay is heading to MLW. It was noted that Ospreay’s debut will come on November 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Ospreay is part of the NJPW roster and has been referring to himself as the “real” IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, as he had to relinquish the title due to injury in May.