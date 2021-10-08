wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Headed to MLW
Will Ospreay is coming to MLW, as revealed on tonight’s MLW Fightland. During the “MLW Embedded” segment on tonight’s Vice TV debut, Alicia Atout broke the news that Ospreay is heading to MLW. It was noted that Ospreay’s debut will come on November 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Ospreay is part of the NJPW roster and has been referring to himself as the “real” IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, as he had to relinquish the title due to injury in May.
🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @WillOspreay is coming to MLW this fall.#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/pyYSFawQaI
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Here's what's to come in the world of MLW.#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/znlVoGyCaF
— FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 8, 2021
