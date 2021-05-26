Will Ospreay Gives Health Update After Neck Injury, Says It ‘Ain’t Looking Good’

Will Ospreay has given fans an update on his health status after vacating the IWGP World Heavyweight Title due to his neck injury. As reported last week, Ospreay vacated the title due to an injury suffering during his match with Shingo Takagi on the May 4th Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka. Now, Ospreay has given an update and said he does plan to be able to come back by the end of the year.

Ospreay wrote:

“Had my physio pop over the house today & after further digging I’m now being referred for another MRI on my lower back as well for fears I may have the same issue in my neck. Things ain’t looking good, but I’m determined to comeback this year. Thanks for all the support.”