Will Ospreay Expresses “High Hopes” For Nick Wayne’s Career

Will Ospreay spoke recently with Dark Puroresu Flowsion and was quoted on their Twitter page, having shared his perspective on up-and-comer Nick Wayne. According to the tweet, Ospreay stated:

I have high hopes for him. My 1 piece of advice would be. Don’t be scared to evolve & to his critics. Allow him to be a young man in wrestling, let him grow, find himself. I have a eye for these guys & Im hardly wrong about this

It has previously been announced that Wayne will be debuting with AEW later this summer on Dynamite. You can see the original social media post quoting Ospreay below.