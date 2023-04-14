wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Expresses “High Hopes” For Nick Wayne’s Career
Will Ospreay spoke recently with Dark Puroresu Flowsion and was quoted on their Twitter page, having shared his perspective on up-and-comer Nick Wayne. According to the tweet, Ospreay stated:
I have high hopes for him. My 1 piece of advice would be. Don’t be scared to evolve & to his critics. Allow him to be a young man in wrestling, let him grow, find himself. I have a eye for these guys & Im hardly wrong about this
It has previously been announced that Wayne will be debuting with AEW later this summer on Dynamite. You can see the original social media post quoting Ospreay below.
Will Ospreay gave us his thoughts on Nick Wayne:
“I have high hopes for him. My 1 piece of advice would be. Don’t be scared to evolve & to his critics. Allow him to be a young man in wrestling, let him grow, find himself. I have a eye for these guys & Im hardly wrong about this” pic.twitter.com/AY1x15oKOE
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 13, 2023
