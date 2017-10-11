 

Will Ospreay Teases A Possible Match With Neville, Young Bucks Invite Neville To Join Bullet Club

October 11, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we reported last night, Neville has allegedly asked for his release from WWE and may have quit the company during Monday Night’s RAW, forcing a rewrite to the show. WWE has already denied this, but that didn’t stop Will Ospreay from teasing a match between the two. He wrote:

Meanwhile, the Young Bucks had other ideas for the King of the Cruiserweights if he is truly done with WWE.

