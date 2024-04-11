Will Ospreay Reportedly Came Up With Idea For Promo On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

There have been rumors circulating that Will Ospreay was not happy about his WWE references on last night’s AEW Dynamite. However, both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that the promo was Ospreay’s idea.

Ospreay reacted to comments from Triple H about ‘the grind’ by commenting on his current schedule and how hard he works. Ospreay noted that Triple H “is only in the position he’s in because he was grinding on the boss’ daughter.”

The line was something that Ospreay came up with and suggested for his promo. It was not given to him or something he was forced to say. The idea from last night was to respond to the shots WWE took during Wrestlemania week, something that was seen as no different from the Monday Night Wars era when WCW and WWE took shots at each other. Ospreay was fine with what he said and worked with the creative team on the promo. He ran the promo by several people. At one point, a CM Punk reference was considered as Punk made a joke about Ospreay’s All In tattoo. However, many felt it was “overkill” and opted not to include it.

Ospreay previously had talks with WWE and noted that he eventually chose AEW because he wanted to be able to work a full-time schedule while still keeping his family in the UK. The shots from WWE reportedly “puzzled” wrestlers in several companies. One WWE talent noted that Ospreay was originally respectful of WWE during negotiations and went with AEW for his family’s sake.