Will Ospreay Injured, Off Of NJPW Power Struggle

– Will Ospreay is injured and is out of his NEVER Openweight Championship match at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Power Struggle. NJPW announced the news on Wednesday. Ospreay was set to face Taichi with the title on the line at the November 3rd event.

NJPW’s announcement reads as follows:

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that Will Osprey will miss the event in Osaka on November 3rd (Sat). As such the NEVER Openweight Championship match has been canceled.

Having become injured in the UK, Will Ospreay has been undergoing treatment. However, his treatment has not progressed as quickly as we had hoped and unfortunately, he will have to miss the event on November 3 (Saturday) in Osaka Prefectural Gym (Edion Arena Osaka).

As a result, the NEVER Openweight Championship match (Taichi vs Will Ospreay), scheduled for the same event, will be canceled.

We offer our sincerest apologies to our fans who were looking forward to this championship match. Good luck Will, we look forward to your return at upcoming events.