Will Ospreay Earns International Title Match For AEW Double Or Nothing

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing IT Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay will be challenging for the AEW International Championship at Double or Nothing after earning the shot on this week’s Dynamite. Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet Match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, outlasting a field that included Jay White, Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, Kyle O’Reilly, Lance Archer, Komander, and Jay Lethal to pick up the win.

Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing for the championship. The PPV takes place on May 26th in Las Vegas and airs live on PPV.

AEW Double or Nothing, Will Ospreay, Jeremy Thomas

