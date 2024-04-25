wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Earns International Title Match For AEW Double Or Nothing
Will Ospreay will be challenging for the AEW International Championship at Double or Nothing after earning the shot on this week’s Dynamite. Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet Match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, outlasting a field that included Jay White, Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, Kyle O’Reilly, Lance Archer, Komander, and Jay Lethal to pick up the win.
Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing for the championship. The PPV takes place on May 26th in Las Vegas and airs live on PPV.
PENTA takes down both of his competitors with ferocity!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ | @lucha_angel1 | @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/9kqSgs59SN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
Tons of history between these two!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/ry0gRhSd9d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
Lance Archer is annihilating EVERYONE!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/VSr2QO4Nu8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
Through the tables!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@LanceHoyt | @KomandercrMX pic.twitter.com/F7ek5Mqkan
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
Through the tables!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@LanceHoyt | @KomandercrMX pic.twitter.com/F7ek5Mqkan
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
THE BILLY GOAT DID IT! He will face Roderick Strong for the #AEW International Championship at #AEWDoN!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @RoderickStrong pic.twitter.com/ajozuhFpU3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
THE BILLY GOAT DID IT! He will face Roderick Strong for the #AEW International Championship at #AEWDoN!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @RoderickStrong pic.twitter.com/ajozuhFpU3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024