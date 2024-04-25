Will Ospreay Earns International Title Match For AEW Double Or Nothing

Will Ospreay will be challenging for the AEW International Championship at Double or Nothing after earning the shot on this week’s Dynamite. Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet Match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, outlasting a field that included Jay White, Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, Kyle O’Reilly, Lance Archer, Komander, and Jay Lethal to pick up the win.

Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing for the championship. The PPV takes place on May 26th in Las Vegas and airs live on PPV.

THE BILLY GOAT DID IT! He will face Roderick Strong for the #AEW International Championship at #AEWDoN! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@WillOspreay | @RoderickStrong pic.twitter.com/ajozuhFpU3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024