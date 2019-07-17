wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Is Cleared To Wrestle For G1 Climax 29
In a post on Instagram, Will Ospreay revealed that he has been cleared to wrestle for the remainder of the NJPW G1 Climax 29 tournament. He had been forced to miss a show earlier this week due to some nagging injury issues. However, it seems he will be good to go for the remainder of the tournament. He is set to face Kota Ibushi tomorrow.
