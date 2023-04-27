Will Ospreay Is Positive That He Will Reach A New Deal With NJPW

As previously reported, Will Ospreay revealed that his contract with NJPW will expire in February of last year. In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ospreay said that he’s confident that he and NJPW will be able to work out a new deal.

He said: “I just wanna know what my options are, doesn’t mean I’m leaving NJPW. I’m fairly positive me & NJPW will work out a deal but in case we don’t I want to provide for my family, wrestle how I wanna wrestle & most importantly be happy.”