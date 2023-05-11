Will Ospreay Is Reportedly Set To Appear At AEW All In

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that at this time, Will Ospreay is booked to wrestle at AEW All In. The event happens at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27. As of last week, 60,000 tickets were sold.

While Ospreay is currently booked to appear, it’s unknown what match or opponent he will be involved with. Meltzer noted that when it came UK TV ratings, AEW performed best when Ospreay appeared on the show.

He said: “For the UK ratings, the biggest series of events – not every single week – was last year when they were building up Forbidden Door and Will Ospreay was on the show. That was really a peak of UK ratings. There were a couple of times that they beat that later but not on a consistent basis and that was also with a move to a better time slot. But in that bad time slot, that was the high point. So, whatever it means in the United States, who knows? In that country, the idea that Will Ospreay has never been a big star there, well, he’s a big enough star to move the ratings more than anyone else.“