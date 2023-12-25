– In a new video from NJPW, Will Ospreay issued a challenge to Kazuchika Okada for next month’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. The event will be held January 13, 2024, just nine days after Wrestle Kingdom 18 at the Tokyo Dome.

Ospreay is so confident on winning his upcoming IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 18, that he intends to win the match and defend the title against Okada in San Jose.

Ospreay and Okada last faced each other earlier this year during the G1 Climax 33 tournament, with Will picking up a win over Okada. Okada also defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Ospreay on Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 16 in January 2022 at the Tokyo Dome.

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2024 will be held at the at the San Jose Civic.