wrestling / News
Will Ospreay and Josh Alexander Comment on Match From Last Night’s TNA Impact
In posts on Twitter, both Will Ospreay and Josh Alexander commented on their match from last night’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV.
Ospreay wrote: “TNA is back. So much respect for @Walking_Weapon he is without a doubt the right guy to have leading the charge. I would want nothing more to see you in the G1 this year. Thank you all for allowing me to tick off the letters that created me.”
Alexander added: “From one TNA kid to another. All the respect in the world for Will. He didn’t have to take this match. But he wanted to step foot in a TNA ring while he could. He brought out the best in me. Now I know who I am. I am a world beater. All eyes on TNA now. I’m just getting started.”
TNA is back.
So much respect for @Walking_Weapon he is without a doubt the right guy to have leading the charge.
I would want nothing more to see you in the G1 this year.
Thank you all for allowing me to tick off the letters that created me.
📷 @Beezzzzy | @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/S6rneUdySF
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 19, 2024
From one TNA kid to another. All the respect in the world for Will. He didn’t have to take this match. But he wanted to step foot in a TNA ring while he could.
He brought out the best in me. Now I know who I am. I am a world beater. All eyes on TNA now. I’m just getting started.…
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) January 19, 2024