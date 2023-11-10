wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
November 9, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander and more for next week’s show. The following matches were announced on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on ASX TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Kenny Keny & Sheldon Jean
* Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander
* Black Taurus, Juventud Guerrera & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz
* Moose vs. Heath
* Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace vs. KiLynn King & Steve Maclin
* Trinity vs. Sonny Kiss
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Bring ROH to The CW
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reveals Bill Watts Treated Sting & Ultimate Warrior Poorly in Mid South Wrestling
- GUNTHER Didn’t Appreciate Bret Hart’s Comments About Clash at the Castle, Says He Has ‘Nothing Nice’ To Say About Him
- Eric Bischoff On Signing Rick Rude After Montreal Screwjob, Rude Appearing On Raw & Nitro The Same Night