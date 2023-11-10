Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander and more for next week’s show. The following matches were announced on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on ASX TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Kenny Keny & Sheldon Jean

* Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

* Black Taurus, Juventud Guerrera & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz

* Moose vs. Heath

* Bully Ray & Jordynne Grace vs. KiLynn King & Steve Maclin

* Trinity vs. Sonny Kiss