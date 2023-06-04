wrestling / News
Will Ospreay To Face Kenny Omega For IWGP US Title At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
Will Ospreay has punched his ticket for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, earning an IWGP US Championship match at NJPW Dominion. Ospreay defeated Lance Archer in the finals of the tournament to determine Omega’s next challenger for the title in the opening match of Sunday morning’s NJPW event.
Ospreay had defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence to make his way to the finals, and Archer defeated Fred Rosser at NJPW Collision in Philadelphia to reach the finals. Fightful reports that Ospreay called out Omega after the match, promising to win back the championship that he lost to Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.
