Will Ospreay Defeats Kevin Knight, Advances In Owen Hart Cup At AEW Dynasty

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay Kevin Knight AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay got past Kevin Knight to advance in the men’s Owen Hart Cup on AEW Dynasty. Ospreay and Knight opened Sunday’s show with a back and forth match that saw Knight come close to upsetting Ospreay a few times, but he ultimately fell to the Hidden Blade.

Ospreay will face the winner between Brody King and Konosuke Takeshita in the semifinals. You can see highlights from the match below:

