wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Sends Final Warning to Kyle Fletcher Ahead of AEW Revolution, Fletcher Responds

March 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will battle in a steel cage match at AEW Revolution, with Ospreay sending a final message to Fletcher tonight. During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Ospreay said he planned to repay Fletcher for all the knives he stabbed in his back. He noted that it hurt him that they had to fight inside of a cage, but Fletcher is the one that forced the issue.

Meanwhile, Fletcher later said that Ospreay sees him as a stepping stone to the AEW World title, and that he will only be remembered for being Fletcher’s best rival.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Kyle Fletcher, Will Ospreay, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading