Will Ospreay, Lance Archer, & Jeff Cobb Discuss G1 Climax in New Videos

– NJPW has released several new videos following G1 Climax with Will Ospreay, Lance Archer, Jeff Cobb & Jay White talking about the show. You can see the videos below of Ospreay and Archer talking about their match, which Archer won, as well as Cobb weighing in on his match alongside Ren Narita against Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii.

You can see both videos below: