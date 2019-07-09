wrestling / News
Will Ospreay, Lance Archer, & Jeff Cobb Discuss G1 Climax in New Videos
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW has released several new videos following G1 Climax with Will Ospreay, Lance Archer, Jeff Cobb & Jay White talking about the show. You can see the videos below of Ospreay and Archer talking about their match, which Archer won, as well as Cobb weighing in on his match alongside Ren Narita against Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii.
You can see both videos below:
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On Establishing a Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Is ‘Easy to Talk To’, Discusses Vince’s ‘Mind Trick’
- Eric Bischoff Denies That Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Was Originally Set To Be A Dark Match, Discusses Whether Match Was Reaction to Ratings
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary