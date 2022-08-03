Will Ospreay Wants Lance Archer To Stay In AEW and Not NJPW

Will Ospreay is happy that Lance Archer is in AEW right now…because it means he’s not in NJPW. Ospreay spoke following night eight of the NJPW G1 CLIMAX 32 and said that Archer should stay in AEW because he’s “too big” for NJPW.

“Why is Lance still here?,” Ospreay asked (per Wrestling Inc). He’s too big. Thank god, Jeff [Cobb]’s going [to stop him]. I don’t feel like I could cope. It should be illegal. It just should be illegal. I don’t want him here. Can we please send him away? Tony, Tony, look just, Mr. Khan, I’m begging you. Please keep him on AEW, because otherwise he’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill him. Jeff [Cobb] please stop him.”

Ospreay, Cobb, and Aaron Henare beat Archer, TAKA Michinoku, and Taichi on night eight of the tournament, which is currently going on. You can see the full video below: