Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

Will Ospreay will be in action against Lee Moriarty on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Ospreay and Moriarty will lock up on Saturday’s show, as you can see below. Roderick Strong will be on commentary for the match.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT, is:

* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Dax Harwood vs. Tommy Billington

* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight

* Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty