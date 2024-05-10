wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
Will Ospreay will be in action against Lee Moriarty on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Ospreay and Moriarty will lock up on Saturday’s show, as you can see below. Roderick Strong will be on commentary for the match.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TNT, is:
* TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Dax Harwood vs. Tommy Billington
* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight
* Will Ospreay vs. Lee Moriarty
TOMORROW, Sat 5/11
Vancouver
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@theleemoriarty vs @WillOspreay
Collision's TBS debut +
Ospreay's Collision debut!
He collides vs Lee Moriarty for the first time
with International Champion Roderick Strong on commentary live TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/sE9biSxqi8
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says He Never Talked With Vince McMahon About Leaving WWE For AEW
- Booker T Hopes Ric Flair Slows Down After Heart Attack In Retirement Match
- Tonga Twins Announce Exit From WOW – Women of Wrestling, Claim Promotion Is ‘Evil’
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino