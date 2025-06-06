Will Ospreay Says He Listens To Fan Opinions, Talks Being Willing To Evolve

Will Ospreay says he does listen to reviews of his matches, noting that “complacency kills.” Ospreay was a guest on the #JJRBTS show in an episode recorded before Double or Nothing and spoke about the importance of listening to fan criticism and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On using criticism to improve himself: “They’re people that are watching the shows, so remove your ego. If they’re going, ‘Well, I don’t like Will Ospreay’s matches because he doesn’t do this’ — one thing that really makes me laugh, we’ve just done that Dynamite [segment] when me and Hangman were face to face one another. That’s the best time I feel like I’ve ever really talked on a microphone, the best of my abilities, and everyone’s going, ‘Oh, but his hair.’ I get it. I can’t control this hair, but like I’ll take it. It’s a criticism and do you know what, fair enough, they’re watching.”

On listening to review shows: “I listen to review shows all the time because I want to get better at this and I want to be the guy for this, but I’m not going to be the guy if I’m just like ‘No, I’m making my money now.’ Complacency kills. If you are complacent in this industry, you are not willing to evolve.”