Will Ospreay Looks Ahead To AEW Continental Classic Matches This Week, Ricochet Responds

Will Ospreay has a hefty challenge ahead of him this week in the AEW Continental Classic, and Ricochet responded to his post about their upcoming bout. Ospreay remains undefeated in the tournament with six points on a 2 – 0 record, and he posted to Twitter on Tuesday to look ahead to his matches with Darby Allin and Ricochet this week as he wrote:

“Gonna be a rough week of fighting to make the final of the C2. 6 points in the bank, another 9 points to gain. This week for @AEW 12/18 #AEWDynamite in Washington D.C

Vs Darby Allin 12/21 #AEWCollision in New York

Vs Ricochet”

Ricochet retweeted the post, writing, “Love you, Bruv. But you’re not getting 3 off my back. See you in New York.”

That led to Ospreay making a proposition to his rival, writing:

“Gentlemen’s agreement. If there is one minute before the time elapses. You & me stand in the middle of the ring and throw bombs till one of us drops. Holloway style. Stand & Bang. I ain’t drawing with you again. #AEWCollision”

It remains to be seen if Ricochet will agree to the proposition for their match, which takes place on Saturday’s Collision.

Gonna be a rough week of fighting to make the final of the C2. 6 points in the bank, another 9 points to gain. This week for @AEW 12/18 #AEWDynamite in Washington D.C

Vs Darby Allin 12/21 #AEWCollision in New York

Vs Ricochet pic.twitter.com/Z43cwkfI2f — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 17, 2024