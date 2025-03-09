Will Ospreay Loves Working With Pro Wrestling EVE, Hopes To Sponsor All-Women’s Europe Event

Will Ospreay is a big supporter of women’s wrestling and his hoping to sponsor an all-women’s event in Europe later this year. The AEW star spoke about his relationship with Pro Wrestling EVE in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc:

On working with Pro Wrestling EVE: “I love working with all the girls. All the girls are super up for anything, so I’m putting effort into it. My ambition is to hopefully, in November, I want to sponsor an event and really go for like a 1,500 or 2,000 seater. That will be like the highest all-women’s show in Europe. I got a little side hustle mission. I love working with EVE.”

On being a supporter of women’s wrestling: “It’s a real big passion. I love female wrestling. I love the girls. Honestly, if some of the AEW girls and the Ring of Honor girls aren’t doing anything, if they genuinely wanted to come over to England, I would happily help them come over. If they can help out our product, I’d really love it.”