Will Ospreay Commiserates With Mercedes Mone Over Paltry English Breakfast

Mercedes Mone had a disappointing English breakfast as AEW All In looms, and she got an assist from Will Ospreay over the matter. Mone posted to her Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of the rather sad breakfast she was served, which led to Ospreay suggesting an alternative eatery.

Ospreay wrote:

“Dear @MercedesVarnado I can only apologise about your English breakfast. That was quite frankly an abomination of breakfast. But please do not give up hope on our breakfast there is great places out there. You’re much better off going @NandosUK”

Ospreay then showed her “how it should be done,” and it appears that Mone got a better meal this morning as you can see below.

Sometimes wrestling reporting is about discussing the ins and outs of English food, and I’m okay with that.

