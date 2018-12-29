Will Ospreay Sends Message to Kota Ibushi Before Wrestle Kingdom 13

– Will Ospreay shared a message on Twitter directed at his upcoming opponent for Wrestle Kingdom 13, Kota Ibushi. You can read the full message Ospreay shared below. Ospreay thanked Ibushi for his guidance after Ospreay was mourning the loss of his friend Kris Travis. However, he pointed out that his former idol Ibushi will now be his rival on January 4.

“You have no idea how much you helped me this day. Only a few days before this photo/match, I lost a friend who helped me in British Wrestling, Kris Travis. To be in the ring with a man I would call an inspiration, helped me not focus on grieving but to celebrate his life. After this moment and how fans reacted to how we were in the ring, I knew this was the match I wanted. Now I’m under a week from my dream match on the biggest stage of my life. For a championship that has lost its place on New Japan but now shall live up to what it should be, an Openweight Championship. What I’m saying is thank you for helping me all those years ago, but January 4th, 2019, my idol is my rival.”