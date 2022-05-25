Will Ospreay Missing Warrior Wrestling Event Due To Illness

Warrior Wrestling has announced in a statement to Wrestling Inc that Will Ospreay will not be at their event this weekend due to a kidney infection. This isn’t the first show that Ospreay has missed due the issue, as he was replaced at a RevPro event by Michael Oku.

The statement reads: “Due to ongoing treatment and recovery from the severe kidney infection that left him hospitalized a few days ago, Will Ospreay will not be appearing at Warrior Wrestling 22 in St. Louis this Saturday, May 28th. We have been monitoring the situation daily and just spoke with Will. He was hoping to recover in time, but it is simply not possible. Will sends his best to all Warrior fans. Warrior Wrestling will be announcing additional talent for the card shortly. Stay tuned!”

Ospreay, who was in the hospital, is said to be at home now and recovering.