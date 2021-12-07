Will Ospreay States MLW Appearance ‘Will Happen’

As previously noted, a recent report stated that Will Ospreay had confirmed that a deal for him to appear in MLW was off. Dave Meltzer then noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that scheduling issues and a potential conflict with AAA stars appearing on the same show played a role.

Well, Ospreay has since taken to Twitter to bluntly state that his MLW appearance “will happen,” just not as it was originally planned.

“Lads MLW will happen. Just not when it was meant too. Everyone calm your tits,” Ospreay wrote.

MLW hyped Ospreay’s upcoming debut during its Fightland event back in October.